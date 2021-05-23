South Africa

Two cops in dock on charges of attempted murder, dealing in drugs

By Staff Reporter - 23 May 2021 - 12:04
Two police officers are due to appear in court on Monday on charges ranging from attempted murder to dealing in drugs.
Two police officers are due to appear in court on Monday on charges ranging from attempted murder to dealing in drugs.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A police officer will appear in court on Monday on charges of attempted murder, intimidation and driving a state vehicle without consent while another will appear on  charges of dealing in drugs.  

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the two officers were expected to appear in the Blue Downs and Goodwood courts respectively following their arrests.

“A 26-year-old constable based at Kleinvlei police station was arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting and injuring a woman in 2020, driving a state vehicle without consent as well as intimidation of a police officer.

“Meanwhile, a 31-year-old-sergeant working at Elsies River SAPS was arrested at his home in Belhar on Friday after he allegedly supplied drugs to prisoners in court and in police cells. He will appear in the Goodwood magistrate’s court on Monday. The arrests are part of targeted efforts to clean up the SAPS of corrupt elements.”

TimesLIVE

Five years later, long arm of law nails ex metro cop for soliciting R100 bribe

A delay of five years did not save a former Tshwane metro police official who tapped an undercover cop for a bribe.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X