South Africa

SA will have to wait until at least Wednesday for 'update' on King Zwelithini's successor

21 March 2021 - 12:18
King Goodwill Zwelithini was laid to rest on Wednesday evening.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The Zulu royal family will meet King Goodwill Zwelithini's lawyers on Wednesday to discuss his successor, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the kingdom's prime minister and the late king's cousin, said on Sunday.

“A meeting of senior members of the royal family was held at KwaKhethomthandayo Palace on Saturday where various matters were discussed, including matters related to His Majesty’s will. It was decided that a meeting will be held on Wednesday morning with His Majesty’s lawyers, Buthelezi said in a statement.

“This is where the matter stands at present. Further updates will be provided after Wednesday’s meeting,” he added.

The king's will was read at a private family meeting on Friday that controversially excluded Buthelezi.

It was revealed by insiders that the king's successor will come from the Kwakhangelamankengane royal palace. This makes Prince Misuzulu the obvious choice as he is Queen Mantfombi's firstborn son, Sunday Times reported.

TimesLIVE

Illustrious history explains world's fascination with Zulu monarch's death

I couldn’t help laughing at the fulminations from people who could not understand why King Goodwill Zwelithini’s death was finding so much traction ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Sad to say goodbye to our king on TV, but we understand the rules of today, says loyal subject

Some sat on the floor, others commandeered chairs and some stood on the pavement of the KwaNongoma taxi rank where a public viewing site had been ...
News
2 days ago

'King Zwelithini's reign was marked by peace'

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has praised the late King Goodwill Zwelithini as leader who fought for social justice and ensured that this reign was ...
News
3 days ago

