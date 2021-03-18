Dozens throng gates outside the royal palace during memorial service for King Zwelithini

Dozens of people thronged the gates outside the royal palace in Nongoma during the official memorial service for the late Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Nongoma mayor Albert Mncwango urged mourners to watch the memorial at home.

“I strongly discourage anyone wanting to come to Nongoma now because there is virtually no space for people other than the prescribed number of people as per Covid-19 regulations. And I would actually advise that people follow the proceedings on their screens because the proceedings are going to be broadcast on all platforms so there is no need for anyone to come here.”

He said according to regulations, only 250 people would be able to attend the outdoor memorial. However, it was still difficult to ensure that social distancing would be adhered to outside the venue.

“I must be honest, it is difficult to control the outpouring of grief and pain that has been demonstrated by people as they are coming in their droves, but we have never tired as leadership to tell people to stay home and watch the proceedings at their homes.”