King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will to be read after memorial service

The will of the late Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini will be read after his memorial service, which is due to take place on Thursday, traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said on Tuesday.

Buthelezi was briefing the media from KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“I know for a fact that after the memorial service, the king’s will will be read,” said Buthelezi.

However, he did not reveal whether the reading of the will would reveal the name of the late monarch’s successor.

“It would be grossly irresponsible for me to give a preview of what will happen, especially about a sensitive matter like that. I don’t know what is in the will so I cannot speculate. The people who have the will said they wanted space so I am as ignorant as you are,” he said.