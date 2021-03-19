Columnists

Attention has little to do with king's legacy

Illustrious history explains world's fascination with Zulu monarch's death

19 March 2021 - 07:48
Fred Khumalo Watching You

I couldn’t help laughing at the fulminations from people who could not understand why King Goodwill Zwelithini’s death was finding so much traction in mainstream media, a privilege that has not been enjoyed by other African kings.

Put your emotions aside and consider the following. It can be argued that Zwelithini himself did nothing remarkable during his 50-year reign, the longest on the continent...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X