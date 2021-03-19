Attention has little to do with king's legacy
Illustrious history explains world's fascination with Zulu monarch's death
I couldn’t help laughing at the fulminations from people who could not understand why King Goodwill Zwelithini’s death was finding so much traction in mainstream media, a privilege that has not been enjoyed by other African kings.
Put your emotions aside and consider the following. It can be argued that Zwelithini himself did nothing remarkable during his 50-year reign, the longest on the continent...
