Ramaphosa set to deliver eulogy at the memorial

King Goodwill Zwelithini's burial site 'a top secret'

The privacy that surrounded parts of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s burial yesterday was normal protocol in how a king ought to be laid to rest as the leader of the Zulu nation.



This is according to cultural experts who spoke to the Sowetan yesterday as Zwelithini was finally laid to rest...