Sad to say goodbye to our king on TV, but we understand the rules of today, says loyal subject

Some sat on the floor, others commandeered chairs and some stood on the pavement of the KwaNongoma taxi rank where a public viewing site had been arranged for people to watch King Goodwill Zwelithini's memorial service on Thursday.

The normally bustling rank was quiet as the crowd grew to watch the king's memorial service, which was broadcast on a screen live from the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace. The Nongoma municipality set up three public viewing sites to discourage mourners from attending the royal palace where it would have been difficult to enforce social distancing protocols and adhere to regulations around gatherings.

One of those who was present at the taxi rank was Sicelo Mkhwanazi who told TimesLIVE that the nation was “weeping” at the loss of the longest-reigning Zulu monarch in history.

King Zwelithini died in a Durban hospital on Friday after Covid-19 related complications.

“We are all in mourning at KwaNongoma because the king lived among us. He would drive on this very road and greet everybody even inside the taxi rank.

“That made us very happy as the Zulu nation because we trusted him for his wisdom and his leadership.”