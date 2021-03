Sad to say goodbye to our king on TV, but we understand the rules of today, says loyal subject

Mkwanazi's sentiments were echoed by Pastor Bhekizenzo Ndlela Matheni, who said that he has known about many kings in his life, but none would compare to King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The 66-year-old recalled fond memories of the king, whom he said had began inspiring the nation at a young age.

“It was at Hlophenkulu Primary where I studied and met him, but he was there years ahead of me. He shared classes with many older siblings of mine at the school.

In 1968, I was already a boy when his father passed on. And in 1971 Isilo was still at Bhekuzulu school then, but he had been called to duty and stand for his people. He had no fear of the big shoes to fill. That's when his reign began.

Like many, Ndlela admitted to struggling with accepting the king's passing, and couldn't hold his tears as he told TimesLIVE of his last meetings with the king.

“We met with him on a few occasions last year as the pastors of KwaNongoma, where he joked and laughed with all. There was no sign that he would be leaving so soon

As pastors we never stopped praying for his recovery, and learning of his death last week on the morning news was just heartbreaking because we were under the impression that he was making progress at the hospital, “said Ndlela.

Another mourner was 25-year-old Siyalo Shezi, who said it had “pained” him not to have attended the king's burial.

Shezi is a member of Kangaroo Zulu Dancers, a traditional dance group which occasionally performed for the king during ceremonies.

“We always hoped he would beat the hospital and come home to his family where we could dance for him once again. It is a sad one to watch on TV but we understand the rules of today,” said Shezi.

