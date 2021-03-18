'King Zwelithini's reign was marked by peace'
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has praised the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu as a leader who fought for social justice and ensured that this reign was peaceful.
Speaking at the king of the Zulus funeral service in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, Buthelezi said the king had reigned with honour just like his predecessors. ..
