'King Zwelithini's reign was marked by peace'

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has praised the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu as a leader who fought for social justice and ensured that this reign was peaceful.



Speaking at the king of the Zulus funeral service in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, Buthelezi said the king had reigned with honour just like his predecessors. ..