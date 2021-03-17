Severe weather warning as KZN prepares to bid farewell to King Goodwill Zwelithini

As KwaZulu-Natal prepares to bid farewell to King Goodwill Zwelithini on Thursday, the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has placed disaster management teams on alert after a warning of severe weather for the northern parts of the province.

The Zulu monarch will be buried in a private royal family service on Wednesday night, while the official memorial service will take place at the KwaKhetha Omthandayo royal palace in Nongoma on Thursday.