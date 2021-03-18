Princess Charlene said to be among dignitaries for Zulu king's memorial service

Princess Charlene of Monaco is reported to be among dignitaries and politicians who arrived at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma on Thursday morning ahead of the official memorial of the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The king was laid to rest in a private funeral on Wednesday night, attended by only male members of the royal family, in accordance with his wishes.

SABC reported that the Benoni-born princess is one of the guests who will attend the official memorial service, at which President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy.

After hearing of his death, the former Olympic swimmer said: “King Goodwill Zwelithini was an honourable man with a pure heart. We shared many special moments over the years which I will forever hold dear to me. I will miss my friend and pray that the Zulu royal family finds solace and comfort during this time.”