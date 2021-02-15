Emfuleni | Pain of a failed municipality

Harm Muller, said power outages had hit his business hard. In the past two weeks, the butchery experienced two outages. One was from 8pm until 2pm the following day. The following week, there was load-shedding that was supposed to be from 8am to midday but the power only came back the next morning at 11.

“In the last outages, which are not related to load-shedding, I witnessed two explosions at the substation. We then lose power for the whole day or about eight hours a day…It is totally unacceptable,” Harm said.