Recent events show there are ways to overcome prejudice

True reconciliation is the best medicine for hate speech

Despite being as diverse as the rainbow, SA has always been fragile when it comes to race relations. While there have been numerous attempts, since the advent of democracy in 1994, to bring people together, the results have not always been satisfying.



The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is the organisation central to resolving race relations disputes. Just a few days before Reconciliation Day (December 16), we witnessed the most remarkable reconciliation between the former Wits Student Representative Council president Mcebo Dlamini and the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD)...