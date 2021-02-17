Crisis due to Emfuleni municipality’s failure to maintain, upgrade waste water treatment plants
National government must intervene in the Vaal sewage crisis - SAHRC
The SA Human Rights Commission has called for cabinet to consider a national intervention in Emfuleni to avoid possible litigation against the government over the sewage crisis in the Vaal areas.
This one of the recommendations contained in a report released by the SAHRC on Wednesday following its investigations of the flow of sewage into the Vaal River...
