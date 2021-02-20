Sisulu takes over Emfuleni water ops amid Vaal pollution crisis

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu is taking over the water infrastructure of the Emfuleni local municipality on the Vaal river.

Her move follows a SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) report into the state of wastewater treatment sparked by reports of raw sewage flowing into the Vaal and affecting the drinking water of nearly half of Gauteng’s population.

The SAHRC gave various parties 60 days to respond after it found that the continued flow of raw sewage into the Vaal, homes and public areas in the Emfuleni municipality was a violation of human rights.

Sisulu said she met co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Friday to brief her on her department's decision to take over Emfuleni's infrastructure.

“We are happy that we and the SAHRC are in agreement that [this] is the only solution to the problem,” she said.