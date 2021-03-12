Informal Traders Alliance condemns attacks on foreign traders

The South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita) has called on the police to monitor attacks on foreign traders and maintain a presence in affected areas until the situation returns to normal.

“We are also calling on government to explore, in consultation with Saita, new measures and laws to discourage such acts of violence against our foreign-based brothers and sisters,” said Saita president Rosheda Muller.

Saita, representing informal traders, micro business and traders' organisations, said it had noted attacks against certain sections of street trading communities.

Police and metro police responded to violent clashes in the Durban CBD on Monday in which some businesses were petrol-bombed. Foreigners were also attacked on Sunday in the Soldiers Way Market trading precinct.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) condemned the attacks and said they were unlawful and unfairly discriminatory.