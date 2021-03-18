I didn't see it coming – Konco

Former Bloemfontein Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco insists he won't hold grudges against his former club chair Max Tshabalala after he was retrenched by the club earlier this week.

Konco has served as Celtic CEO for several years under different owners and was in charge of the day-to-day running of the team.

Addressing the SA Football Journalists' Association in a virtual media conference yesterday, Konco confirmed that he left the club on Monday and that he was the only one who was axed.

“What came out from the meeting was that the process was due to the financial challenges that are facing the club, which are well documented,” Konco said yesterday. “But when you look at the process, one can feel that the axe was looking at someone and only that person.

“The reason I say that was because [during] the consultation process some suggestions were given out and none were implemented. Only on March 15, when the letter came saying ‘you are retrenched’, it was only me at that time.”

His relationship with Tshabalala started to deteriorate when miscommunication between the two last month resulted in him being suspended before he was recalled to the office. He said they had a great relationship.

“I believe we will continue to have the same relationship. Miscommunication, yes, it did happen. He felt the way he felt, I felt the way I felt, even after that. If I can call it that way, we were still OK and we still communicated,” he said.

“So the relationship up until today from my side, in my heart, it is clear. [I hold] no grudges, nothing ... It is just that the shock of being retrenched knowing the hurdles I jumped with the club. That’s the only difference. It shocked me. That’s all I can say.”

The former PSL executive committee member did not reveal his next move, but he will not be lost to football. “Remember, the whole thing came to me as a shock. I didn’t see it coming.

“When I went back to the office, in my heart I believed that everything was sorted. I’m OK with the chairman. We had what we had and we moved on.

“There is nothing at the moment. I saw some speculation that I am in Durban. I’m still here in Bloemfontein, and let’s see what happens in the coming weeks.”