Gauteng says it is working to fix Vaal River ecosystem, amid scathing report

Action is being taken to address the Vaal River pollution, says Gauteng human settlements, urban planning and Cogta spokesperson Castro Ngobese.

He said MEC Lebogang Maile has noted the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) report on the Vaal and will study it to formulate a detailed and comprehensive response for consideration by Gauteng’s executive council.

Ngobese said last week Maile had invoked section 139(1)(b) and 5(a) of the constitution in Emfuleni, requiring the provincial government to impose a recovery plan to ensure the municipality is able to meet its obligation. It could also lead to the dissolution of the municipality.

Currently the department of water & sanitation (DWS) is providing Emfuleni with eight sewer-unblocking trucks, costing R14m, and a further R8m will be spent by the department on civil, electrical and mechanical related services in the municipality.

An additional R50m will be spent on unblocking sewer bulk lines, he said. Furthermore, R53m has been set aside for waste collection, which will restore the weekly collection across the municipality.