Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini apologises for antisemitic comments

The former Wits SRC president Mcebo Dlamini has apologised to the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) for the antisemitic comments he made in 2015.

In his comments, Dlamini expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and delved into stereotypical antisemitic tropes about Jews. The SAJBD lodged a formal complaint against him with the SAHRC at the time.

SAJBD vice-president Zev Krengel said Dlamini’s apology was truly remorseful.

“The sincerity with which he acknowledged the hurt that he caused our community was palpable. This understanding prompted him to make an unequivocal apology. His recognition that the statements were antisemitic, hurtful and offensive, together with his genuine apology, enables us to heal from the hurt he caused.

“It is important for us as a community, and as South Africans, to identify when genuine remorse is expressed. It is equally important for us to accept a sincere apology of this nature as it enables us to move forward.”