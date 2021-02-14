20 land borders will reopen on Monday, says Motsoaledi

Twenty land borders will reopen on Monday, the cabinet decided on Saturday.

The border crossings between SA and Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe were closed on January 11 in an attempt to control the spread of Covid-19.

A statement from the home affairs department said minister Aaron Motsoaledi, deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza and director-general Tommy Makhode will visit the four busiest border posts for the reopening on Monday.