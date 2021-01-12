Curfew extended, borders closed for regular travel
Ramaphosa slightly tightens level 3 lockdown
The restrictions imposed on adjusted on level 3 lockdown will remain in place until the government has significantly reduced daily infections of Covid-19.
This was announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa as he addressed the nation on Monday night about the developments in relation to the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic...
