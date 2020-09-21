Lockdown blues: here's what is still not allowed on level 1

On Monday SA woke up to the last level of its lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that the country would move to level 1 from midnight on Sunday.

Under level 1, all sectors will be allowed to trade and the curfew is between midnight and 4am daily.

According to co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the curfew is to prevent drinking chaos and to stop people sitting in public spaces for hours on end.

Sales of alcohol have been extended by an extra day and are now permitted from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Indoor gatherings are allowed to accommodate up to 250 people, while outdoor events are capped at 500.