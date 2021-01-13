Home affairs will offer limited services during level 3 - here's what you need to know

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Tuesday that the department will offer limited services to the public for the duration of lockdown level 3.

He was speaking during a media briefing by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) on the newly amended regulations.

The briefing comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that SA would remain on alert level 3 with some changes to the restrictions, including the closure of land borders and the curfew in place from 9pm to 5am.

Motsoaledi said the new restrictions will limit the number of people flocking to the department’s offices and help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Here’s everything you need to know: