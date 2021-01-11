Shepherd Bushiri declares 2021 a year of miracles and 'unlocking' millions

Prophesying for a woman who said she is based in Rwanda, Bushiri said he saw millions being “unlocked” for her in June.

“You are bound to become a multimillionaire. There is a piece of land. On this land I am seeing minerals, I am seeing hundreds of millions. There is a person who is going to do a transaction, but there is a spirit of delay trying to block this transaction from happening, and God said we must break this delay,” he said.

The woman, who interjected with “Yes Papa, yes Major One”, confirmed she owns land which she had tried to sell, but said there were problems with the sale. She said proceeds from the sale would be used to build an ECG church in Rwanda.

“I dedicate the land to build an ECG church here, Papa. I wanted to sell it to get the money to use it for that purpose and I trusted a person, but the person took the papers and put his name on the papers. He did not pay me,” said the woman.

Bushiri told her she would be be connected to the mining industry and that he was seeing an investor and a big transaction. He assured her, “This project will pass through,” to which the woman answered: “I receive.”