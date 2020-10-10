South Sudan families displaced by fighting forced out again by floods

By the time the waters started rising, ethnic violence had already forced South Sudanese mother Vorgol Poulo, her husband, and their seven children to flee their home twice this year.

They were desperate to stay home when the rains began in July but ten days of heavy rainfall destroyed most of their possessions, forcing them out for a third time.

"The cows are sick. We have lost so many, we don't know the number," said Pulo, who sold charcoal before flooding put most of the market under water.

She spoke to Reuters on a patch of grass poking above standing water, near the remote town of Pibor as thin cows limped by.

The family cannot afford plastic sheeting for shelter or firewood, she said. Like most people in the area, they now eat once a day.

The worst rains in living memory have forced nearly 370,000 people to flee their homes since July, and roughly half of South Sudan's 78 counties have large swathes of land underwater, the U.N. says.