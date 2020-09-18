Travelling within all African countries allowed during level 1: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

International travel within all African countries will be allowed under lockdown level 1, co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Friday.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Wednesday that the country would move to level 1 from midnight on Sunday.

“After seeking advice from stakeholders, cabinet decided this morning that the country should now move to level 1,” Ramaphosa said.

Dlamini-Zuma said international travel will be allowed from October 1, including travelling between African countries.

“The 35 land borders that were closed will remain closed. We must use the 18 borders that are open.

“Only three airports will be open (Johannesburg's OR Tambo International, King Shaka in Durban and Cape Town International). All commercial sea ports will be open, but not for tourism,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

Travel from countries that are considered high risk will not be allowed.

Domestic travel will remain the same.