Alcohol ban remains as lockdown level 3 extended: Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa announced that the national curfew will now start at 9pm and end at 5am.

And, he said, the “sale of alcohol from retail outlets and the on-site consumption of alcohol is still not permitted”. This, he said, was to ease pressure on the country's health-care system — particularly for trauma cases.

The president also announced that the country's 20 land borders would be closed until February 15, apart from some exceptions, including the movement of cargo and fuel, urgent medical attention, or the return home of South African nationals.

TimesLIVE