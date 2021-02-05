SIU recovers R127m from dodgy PPE procurement tenders

As at November 25 last year, the SIU had instituted civil matters at the Special Tribunal to the value of R259m for review, which includes the recovery of state funds in relation to corrupt activities associated with the state of disaster.

The proceedings before the Special Tribunal also include the freezing of the pensions of officials who have resigned from their positions while investigations were proceeding.

The rand value of actual cash and/or assets recovered as at February 4 was R127m, said Mothibi.

Matters referred to the Special Tribunal included one in the Eastern Cape, where the SIU launched civil proceedings concerning the procurement of motorcycles with sidecars to the value of R10m. Mothibi said the department was interdicted from making any payment to the supplier and accepting any goods from the supplier.