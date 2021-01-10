Cyril Ramaphosa pleads for patience with 'step-aside' guidelines headed for discussion at ANC NEC

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday revealed that the ANC's top six is finalising guidelines to put into effect a party resolution forcing members facing serious allegations to step aside from their positions.

Speaking during a post January 8 statement interview with television station Newzroom Afrika, Ramaphosa revealed that the much-anticipated guidelines were nearing completion and would be discussed by the party at its next national executive committee meeting later this month.

The party's top six officials were mandated by the NEC in August last year to craft guidelines to be used by the party to force members facing serious allegations to step aside while they deal with the allegations.

The “step aside” rule is part of the ANC resolutions which it adopted in a bid to strengthen its integrity commission as it deals with corruption.