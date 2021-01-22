Masuku tells court SIU’s findings against him were a 'sloppy job'

The contract was later cancelled but was then awarded to Royal Bhaca’s “proxy”, Ledla Structural Development, according to the Special Tribunal, which in December set aside the contract as unlawful.

But, said the SIU in its letters to Gauteng premier David Makhura in September and October last year, the extent to which Masuku was complicit in corruption was still being investigated. He was nonetheless fired because the SIU had found that he had “failed to execute his functions in compliance with the constitution and the Public Finance Management Act”, Makhura said.

For one thing, said the SIU, he had been party to — or “actively involved in” — the decision to centralise the procurement of PPE equipment within the department of health, knowing full well that the department had a long history of negative audits and had been struggling with its supply chain management.

“As such the decision to promote or support any proposal for the centralisation [for PPE] made no sense at all and was irrational to say the least.”

The SIU added: “Consequently, the MEC’s support of this proposal may have been for nefarious purposes” — for example to exploit the weak supply chain management processes “and to potentially benefit himself, his wife or their friends”.

Mokhare told the court on Thursday that the SIU’s inference of a nefarious purpose was more than a stretch.

“It is actually illogical,” he said, adding that the SIU could not “simply draw inferences from the air”.

The SIU had the legal powers to seize documents and interview the relevant people to find out whether Masuku had in fact supported, or pushed for, the centralisation of procurement. But it did not interview the premier, or put forward documents to show this was the case, he said.

The SIU’s counsel, Vincent Maleka SC, pointed to parts of the court record that he said showed Masuku’s involvement in the centralisation and its implementation. He said the SIU’s inference was not a finding of fact, it was a finding of possibility or probability, based on facts, and was rational in law.