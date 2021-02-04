Those who illegally scored from millions paid to Diko 'proxy' company must pay it back

Nearly two dozen companies that scored from Thandisizwe Diko's “proxy” company after it received millions from the Gauteng health department last year have been ordered to forfeit the money to the state.

The Special Tribunal — which was probing alleged corruption in the acquiring of personal protective equipment for the Gauteng health department — ruled on Thursday that 21 companies that benefited from the tender awarded to Ledla Structural Development must forfeit the cash they received.

In total, according to a tribunal statement on Thursday afternoon, about R18.5m will be forfeited, with the money “allegedly spent wrongfully in the procurement of PPE”.

In court papers last year, the SIU described Lela as “proxy” to Royal Bhaca, a company belonging to Thandisizwe, the husband of Kusela Diko, who was President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson at the time of the Covid-19 outbreak. According to claims the SIU laid out in court documents last year, the company was reported to have made an 800% mark-up on PPE sold to the government.

Special Tribunal court documents dated Thursday state that Ledla became a “substitute” when it became public knowledge that Royal Bhaca had scored a multimillion-rand contract from the health department. (Editor's note: the full court papers are available at the end of this story.)

The Dikos are family friends of ousted Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, who was at the helm of the department at the time. The scandal surrounding the PPE fraud in the Gauteng health department ultimately led to the sacking of Masuku, who has since challenged his dismissal in court. Judgment has not yet been handed down in that matter.

In a statement on Thursday, the Special Tribunal said the forfeiting of these funds was aimed at recouping some of the R38.7m allegedly spent in the wrongful procurement of PPE. The 21 companies are said to have received varying amounts, with some getting as little as R10,100 but others receiving much more.

In one instance, K Manufacturing and Supply raked in R16.5m — the most of any company. Of this, however, more than half was considered legitimate.

The tribunal said K Manufacturing received the money from Ledla on August 3 2020. The same day, R8m was moved out of its accounts. A few days later, on August 7 2020, the rest followed.

The tribunal found that the R8.5m payment was legitimate, but not the R8m.