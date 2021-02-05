‘Be strong’ - mom’s last words to teen before he died in Vaal shooting spree

Moments after being shot, Johan, who was still conscious, called his wife Catherina to come to their aid.

“Johan and Nathan were inside Slap Chips [restaurant] when they heard a bakkie crash into a car outside. They ran out and that’s when the guy opened fire,” Nathan’s niece Bianca Venter told TimesLIVE on Friday.

Venter said when Catherina arrived on the scene, Johan was lying close to the drive-through at McDonald's in Frikkie Meyer Boulevard, while Nathan was lying a few metres away, close to a butchery.

Paramedics said Nathan - who would have been in matric this year - was shot in the chest while Johan was shot in the abdomen.