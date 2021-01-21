Masuku not challenging his sacking but SIU report, lawyer tells court

Lawyers representing former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku have defended his decision not to challenge his dismissal but rather challenge the findings of an SIU report that was used to fire him.

Advocate William Mokhari SC for Masuku told the High Court in Pretoria that the former MEC was not interested in reviewing Gauteng premier David Makhura’s decision as it has no impact on his reputation.

Mokhari was questioned by Judge Thina Siwendu as to why Masuku was not seeking relief in relation to his dismissal.

“I am trying to understand the rationale of this collateral challenge. Assuming that we are with you that the findings are incorrect, what then in the purpose of the relief that we would grant. It is just an academic relief. Why hasn’t [the applicant] challenged the premier who made the decision,” Siwendu asked.