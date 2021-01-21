Former MEC story 'not adding up'
SIU sticks to its guns in case against Masuku
The Special Investigating Unit has accused former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku of changing his story too often when questioned about an e-mail he received which listed companies that benefited from the scandalous R2bn PPE tenders in the province.
The e-mail in question was sent to Masuku by then CFO Kabelo Lehloenya and it listed Royal Bhaca Projects, a company owned by Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko. The Dikos are family friends of Masuku...
