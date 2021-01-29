Gauteng premier claims his hands are clean in PPE corruption

Gauteng premier David Makhura has asked the Special Tribunal to rectify an error which seems to purport that he is linked to Covid-19 personal protective equipment corruption.

Makhura has asked the Special Tribunal judge to clarify that in her affidavit, the former department of health CFO Kabelo Lehloenya did not say she received names of who should get the PPE contracts from Makhura himself but rather from his office, which could be anyone.

The mistake, Makhura insists, was made by the judge in his ruling which directly implicated him instead of his office. He says Lehloenya, in her affidavit, did not say she got the names from Makhura personally.

This comes after Sunday World reported over the weekend that Makhura, along with the erstwhile former health MEC Bandile Masuku, had been directly implicated in the PPE looting by Lehloenya.

Makhura insisted that his hands were clean and that he had made an application to the judge who was expected to make the correction soon.