Gauteng premier David Makhura announces Nomathemba Mokgethi as new MEC of health

Gauteng premier David Makhura has reshuffled his cabinet announcing Nomathemba Mokgethi as the new MEC of health.

Mokgethi is moving from social development. Her position in social development will be taken by Morakane Mosupyoe, who moves from economic development.

The new economic development MEC is former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, who is currently serving as deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

“He [Parks Tau] will complete his work in parliament. The ANC will complete its work and ensure that Mr Parks Tau is sworn in. The ANC will also make sure that one of the members of the legislature redeployed from the legislature.

“This is a reshuffle that will strengthen Gauteng’s response both to Covid-19 and the economic and social challenges that many of our people are facing,” Makhura said.

The health portfolio has been vacant following the firing of Bandile Masuku in October.