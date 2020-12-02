Gauteng premier David Makhura announces Nomathemba Mokgethi as new MEC of health
Gauteng premier David Makhura has reshuffled his cabinet announcing Nomathemba Mokgethi as the new MEC of health.
Mokgethi is moving from social development. Her position in social development will be taken by Morakane Mosupyoe, who moves from economic development.
The new economic development MEC is former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, who is currently serving as deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.
“He [Parks Tau] will complete his work in parliament. The ANC will complete its work and ensure that Mr Parks Tau is sworn in. The ANC will also make sure that one of the members of the legislature redeployed from the legislature.
“This is a reshuffle that will strengthen Gauteng’s response both to Covid-19 and the economic and social challenges that many of our people are facing,” Makhura said.
The health portfolio has been vacant following the firing of Bandile Masuku in October.
Gauteng premier David Makhura made three changes to his cabinet on December 2 2020 as he filled the vacancy in the provincial health department left by former MEC Bandile Masuku. Masuku's vacancy stemmed from his alleged involvement in a PPE tender scandal.
Masuku was fired as the Gauteng health MEC after a report by the special investigating unit (SIU) found that he failed to discharge his duties as the political head of the health department in the province.
The report found that Masuku was made aware of the irregularities in the procurement of PPE but did nothing or very little to act on it. Makhura said that the SIU recommended he takes action to determine whether Masuku is suitable to continue holding the position of health MEC.
Masuku became central to the PPE corruption when it was revealed that Royal Bhaca, a company belonging to Thandisizwe Diko, husband to president Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko, scored an allegedly dodgy tender from his department to the tune of R125m. The Dikos and the Masukus are family friends.
Masuku is challenging the SIU report used to dismiss him.
He said the SIU confused the distinction between his role as MEC and the accounting officer, the department’s director-general, and investigators failed to link the evidence to its findings, relying on ’’incorrect sections of the PFMA to make inaccurate and unprecedented findings”.
