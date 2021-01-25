Pandemic crushes matrics’ enthusiasm and passion for future plans

“Maths and science were our biggest concern because we didn’t get enough time to consolidate the work,” Junaid said.

“We lost one-on-one contact with teachers and with the pressure and reduced amount of time we had, we didn’t know if we were coming or going.

“Now we’re waiting for the results to come but, with the leakage of those papers, we are very worried about how Umalusi will treat them.

“It’s just an unknown, like an invisible ball thrown at us and you can’t see where it is coming from.”

St Thomas Senior Secondary School 2020 matrics Simamkele Mlondleni, 18, and Amahle Khanyile, 19, are also feeling despondent.

Their families were among those affected by unemployment when the pandemic hit, which added to the strain.

“There was no pocket-money for us, so we would run out of data and struggle to catch up with our work, which we were doing on our phones,” Simamkele said.

“The data the government gave us was not always enough for the tutorials and yes, we were grateful for the tablets, but they only came later.”

Amahle hoped to study electrical engineering at Walter Sisulu University (WSU), or marketing at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), and would have appreciated more guidance.

“I’m so confused, I just didn’t know what to study,” the Kwazakhele teenager said.

“I wanted to have excellent marks and that was attainable, but because of Covid-19 I had to stay at home, where few people work, with no internet, where it is very noisy and there’s a lot happening.

“So though I’m hoping for the best marks, the pandemic crushed my enthusiasm and passion.”

Simamkele, who stays in Zwide, had planned to study media and communication.

“I didn’t qualify for the universities because my marks were really bad.

“I don’t want to lie, it was depressing,” she said.

“I can get in at a private college, but unfortunately, since it’s private, I need funding.

“So I can’t get in as nobody is working, so nobody is able to sign for the student loans.”