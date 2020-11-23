Only cheats should rewrite exams

It would be unfair for the whole matric class of 2020 to have to rewrite the maths exam paper that leaked last week.



Our sister publication, Sunday Times, reported yesterday that the department of basic education had revealed that "pockets of learners" in eight provinces had seen the maths paper two hours before they sat for the exam. This has led to fears that the entire class might be asked to re-write the exam...