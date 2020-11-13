Covid-19 positive matriculants in Gauteng to be quarantined at Nasrec

All Gauteng national senior certificate candidates who test positive for Covid-19 will be housed in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg starting on Sunday.

The provincial education department announced on Friday that nine candidates from five districts who tested positive for Covid-19 were allowed to write their examination under controlled conditions, managed by the departments of health and education officials.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said it had been decided that with effect of Monday all candidates who tested positive for Covid-19 will be housed at Nasrec which will be managed by the department of health.

"All identified candidates will be quarantined at Nasrec for the minimum of 10 days (for mild sickness) and the days could be extended for severely sick candidates. Candidates will be provided with educational facilities, health care, catering and all other requirements in compliance with the health protocols," Mabona said.

He said the department of health will facilitate emergency services to transport candidates from their homes to the said quarantine site, and it is expected that parents must inform the respective schools/principals, for necessary arrangements to be concluded, the quarantining of candidates will take place from Sunday.