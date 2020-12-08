Plett Rage 'absolutely can’t go ahead', says top SA professor

Plett Rage organisers have halted tickets sales but have stopped short of calling off the event, which, in August, was postponed to late January 2021.

“It's with heavy hearts that we have received the news that many Ragers attending Durban Rage have tested positive for Covid-19,” they said in a Facebook post on Monday. “We cannot be sure at this time what impact this will have on Plett Rage. We can, however, say that we are in constant communication with the officials in Plettenberg Bay and will only act in the safety interest of our Ragers and staff.

“We will be making further announcements in the coming days.”

Organisers of Rage Ballito, which appears to have taken place mainly at Durban venues this year, said in a statement that they got the go-ahead from “the local health department and the Durban events department” before the event, having submitted an 86-page document outlining their Covid-19 protocols.

“We had to comply with more than 20 additional regulations to obtain approval, which was obtained,” they said.

This included daily Covid-19 pre-screening through the Keep. Out. Covid app, strict mask protocols, cashless payments, staff and performers wearing PPE and Red Frog volunteers enforcing Covid-19 compliance at every venue.

Despite that, many teens and at least four suppliers’ employees have since tested positive.

“We have sent several alerts directly to all attendees and their legal guardians they provided as next of kin and have supplied all contact tracing information to the Department of Health,” the organisers said.