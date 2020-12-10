'Not rewriting exams could affect certification'

Science matrics may not enter varsity, says department

The department of basic education says should the decision to re-write the two leaked exam papers be set aside it will mean the certification of the two subjects will be put in abeyance for months.



The department’s director general Mathanzima Mweli said in his affidavit filed in the North Gauteng High Court that this would mean a few hundred thousand pupils who wished to enroll at higher education institutions would not be able to do so...