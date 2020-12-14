Focus on end goal and facing demons pays off for UCT graduate

Perseverance has paid off for Tshediso Mahange, who grew up cleaning people’s yards and playing snooker challenges to survive.

His hard work and dedication will finally pay off tomorrow when he will join hundreds of University of Cape Town (UCT) graduates during a virtual graduation ceremony, which is the first of its kind for the institution since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mahange will receive his bachelor’s degree in business science with a major in finance from the faculty of commerce.

“The road has not always been easy for me and I had to start fending for myself when I was just 13 years old. That was after I endured years of emotional and mental abuse at the hands of my stepfather. I then moved out from a place I called home and went to stay in a shack, which was previously owned by my mother at Tsietsi in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg,” he said.

Mahange faced with new challenges there as he was surrounded by crime, gangs and drugs. Boys his age were recruited by gang leaders to lead a life of crime in exchange for money.

However he was determined to change his life for the better and he did that through education.