Limpopo, Gauteng schools fingered in matric exam scam
Leaked maths paper will be rewritten
Umalusi has announced that schools affected by the maths paper 2 leak will have to write another paper.
This comes after the department of basic education (DBE) announced yesterday that it will investigate the leak, which happened in the early hours of yesterday morning before it could be written and that matric candidates from Limpopo and Gauteng had access to the question papers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.