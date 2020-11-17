Limpopo, Gauteng schools fingered in matric exam scam

Leaked maths paper will be rewritten

Umalusi has announced that schools affected by the maths paper 2 leak will have to write another paper.



This comes after the department of basic education (DBE) announced yesterday that it will investigate the leak, which happened in the early hours of yesterday morning before it could be written and that matric candidates from Limpopo and Gauteng had access to the question papers...