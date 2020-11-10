Two Gauteng matriculants tested positive for Covid-19

Two Gauteng matric candidates have so far tested positive for Covid-19 since the exams started on Thursday.

This was announced by education MEC Panyaza Lesufi yesterday when provincial members of the executive council gave an update on the implementation of the Growing Gauteng Together 2030 (GGT2030) plan of action.

Lesufi said the two pupils from Gauteng North and Ekurhuleni were allowed to write their examination under controlled conditions managed by the department of health and education officials.

“The province has made provision for learners who test positive for Covid-19 to continue with their exams in isolated venues. The first day of exams was administered with a high degree of integrity and credibility. So far we are happy with the management of the exams,” Lesufi said.

He said the hard lockdown began two days before the end of the first academic quarter and a number of schools were unable to complete the end of the quarter assessment and did not issue quarter one reports to parents.

“To ensure the curriculum coverage from Grade R-12 there was strengthening of communication between grade and phase teachers to ensure optimal curriculum coverage. For the Grade 12s the curriculum remained unchanged but the academic year was adjusted.”

He said the determination of promotion and progression for the year has been amended and the proposed assessment of pupils from Grade 1-9 consists of 80% school-based assessment and 20% year-end test, while the proposed assessment of pupils in Grade 10 and 11 consists of 60% school-based assessment and 40% year-end test.

On pupil survival rate in Grade 1 and Grade 7, Lesufi said the department did not anticipate an increase in repetition for the academic year.

“The department will continue with learner intervention programmes at primary school level, which includes early grade reading, literacy and language, numeracy and mathematics, assessment and assessment practice in primary schools and support for underperforming schools.”