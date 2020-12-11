Court hears arguments on rewriting of leaked matric papers

The department of basic education says should the decision to rewrite the two leaked exam papers be set aside, it will mean the certification of the two subjects will be put in abeyance for months.

The department’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, said in his affidavit filed in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that this would mean a few hundred thousand pupils who wished to enroll at higher education institutions would not be able to do so. At least 390,000 matriculants who sat for the two subjects would be affected by this, the department said.

This was in response to a court challenge by the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), AfriForum and other interested parties to review the state's decision to make the 2020 matriculants rewrite their mathematics paper 2 and physical science paper 2.

The department’s Adv Chris Erasmus told the court yesterday during oral arguments that a number of pupils had already applied at institutions of higher education and the delay in the writing process will impact on the timeline which starts in January.

“The National Senior Certificate is the passport for the future of these learners. The department did not want to take too long from the first writing of the papers because they tried to get the exams behind them [matrics] and not have them go on a holiday and return to write the paper,” Erasmus said.