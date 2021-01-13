Matrics tackle climate issues
Young Boiketlo joins Antarctica science expedition
A teenager's project on how food affects the environment earned her a spot on an expedition to Antarctica with top South African Scientists.
Boiketlo Lamula, 17, is one of the five grade 12 pupils who won a trip known as “Matrics in Antarctica”, a gateway to fresh conversation about the global citizen’s need to conquer Antarctica...
