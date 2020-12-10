Sars border officer among 3 arrested for cigarette smuggling at Beitbridge

A SA Revenue Service (Sars) employee stationed at the Beitbridge border post and two other men have been arrested for trying to get a truck containing R10m worth of contraband cigarettes released by the police.

Sars official Freddy Lentsoane, 36, is in police custody while his co-accused, Christian Laurens Bezuidenhout, 19, and Christian Phillipus Bezuidenhout, 64, are out on R2,000 bail each. They appeared at Tshilwavhusiku magistrate’s court in Polokwane on Tuesday facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatse Ngoepe, police reacted after seeing a suspicious truck on the move at 3am on December 3 on the N1.

“Makhado police were performing patrol duties when they noticed a truck driving at a high speed along the N1 road and tried to stop it.

“The driver sped off and members called for backup from Tshilwavhusiku SAPS. In the process, the police received information from the tracking company about a hijacked truck matching the same description, heading towards Tshilwavhusiku area,” he said.