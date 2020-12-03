Campaign focuses on men's role in children life

Masango cycles from Beitbridge to Cape on fatherhood cause

Harsh weather conditions and burst tyres were some of the challenges experienced by Nyiko Masango, who is currently cycling from Beitbridge to Cape Town as part of a campaign to encourage fathers to play an active role in the lives of their children.



The 43-year-old father from Nkowankowa, Tzaneen in Limpopo started cycling for ‘Presence in Fatherhood’ campaign 12 days ago in Beitbridge and he is currently heading to Cape Town. He has since travelled 1,177km of the 3,143km he has to cycle by the time he reaches the mother city in two weeks’ time...