SIU withdraws bid to freeze Beitbridge contractors' bank accounts, but stops further payments

The Special Tribunal on Friday made an order granting the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) permission to institute proceedings against two contractors that were allegedly unlawfully appointed as part of the controversial R40.4m Beitbridge border fence contract.

The order was granted by agreement between the parties: the SIU, two contractors — Caledon River Properties and Profteam — and the department of public works.

The SIU had approached the Special Tribunal on an urgent basis last week to freeze the bank accounts of the two contractors, to which the public works department had paid R21.8m.

It is alleged the R21.8m was paid before the construction work commenced.

The SIU claims the department — using emergency procurement processes to address, prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19 — unlawfully appointed the contractors to erect and repair the border fence at the Beitbridge border post.