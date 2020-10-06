Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula takes heat from MPs over Zimbabwe

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has dismissed suggestions by a DA MP that she's no longer fit to hold office after she gave an ANC delegation a lift to Zimbabwe on an air force jet last month.

Alf Lees fired the salvo against Mapisa-Nqakula during a meeting of parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa). The meeting was convened to discuss the handling of the controversial Beitbridge border fence with public works minister Patricia de Lille.

The DA MP attacked the defence minister after she revealed that members of the military were facilitating the illegal movement of Zimbabweans into and out of SA at the Beitbridge border posts for shopping and chronic medication collection at SA clinics.

Lees said this, and Mapisa-Nqakula's controversial trip to Harare last month on the jet with ANC leaders, were proof she was no longer suitable to serve in that position.

“The obfuscation by the minister of defence is very serious. Instead of doing the job she's supposed to do and ensure that her members do, she's allowing her members to break the law,” he said.