Legal bid to freeze company accounts over R40m Beitbridge fence

Two contractors who were allegedly unlawfully appointed as part of the controversial R40.4m Beitbridge border fence contract are expected to appear in court on Friday.

This is after an urgent application was brought to the Special Tribunal of South Africa to freeze bank accounts of the two contractors, identified as Caledon River Properties (Pty) Ltd and Profteam CC.

The application also seeks to to recover R21.8m paid to the contractors, and also interdict the public works and infrastructure department from making further payments in relation to the project, pending the finalisation of the main action against the contractors.

The tribunal said on Thursday that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) approached it after the contractors received an advance payment of more than R20m for the construction of the 40km razor-mesh fence at the border.